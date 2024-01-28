The rich don’t need tax rate hikes to pay more tax

Then there will be fiscal drag—whatever the threshold is, it will not be moved up in line with inflation. Before too long, 20% of [a rich] nation will be paying the tax—and all those who supported it on the basis that only other people would be paying it will feel a little disappointed (a good few of the signatories of the letter will be on this list). It’s this kind of relentless fiscal drag that means that by 2027, one in five taxpayers in the UK look likely to have a marginal rate of 40%-plus.