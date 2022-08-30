The right and wrong in Nitin Gadkari’s ethanol push

Gadkari’s argument is that this is a double win for India. On the one hand, it will cut India’s dependence on imported fossil fuel–India currently imports 85 per cent of its crude oil. At the same time, the switch to bio-ethanol will boost farmers income and stimulate growth. “Over-production of sugar is a problem for the economy; we spend Rs. 15 lakh crore/year for import of petroleum products, hence we need to diversify the agriculture sector towards energy and power sectors." Gadkari said at the SIAM meet. “While our requirement was 280 lakh tonnes of sugar this year, the production was more than 360 lakh tonnes; this could be utilised due to the situation in Brazil. However, we need to divert production towards ethanol as the ethanol requirement is very high."