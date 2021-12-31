The right to choose

When we chose to orient our economy decisively towards the market three decades ago, a boom in choice was the face of it for consumers accustomed to scarcities of monopoly products under dirigiste policies. State domination of resource allocation, we found, could not satisfy our needs even partly as well as the free interaction of demand and supply. With barriers that had long kept profit-minded private enterprises from launching responses to what we wanted to buy, India suddenly went from being a seller’s to a buyer’s market—an emerging one for investors and a plentiful one for consumers. Wooed by brands both Indian and foreign, we got spoilt for choice.