OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Views /  The right to choose

The right to choose

APPremium
AP
 1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2021, 01:27 AM IST Livemint

  • State domination of resource allocation, we found, could not satisfy our needs even partly as well as the free interaction of demand and supply

Listen to this article

When we chose to orient our economy decisively towards the market three decades ago, a boom in choice was the face of it for consumers accustomed to scarcities of monopoly products under dirigiste policies. State domination of resource allocation, we found, could not satisfy our needs even partly as well as the free interaction of demand and supply. With barriers that had long kept profit-minded private enterprises from launching responses to what we wanted to buy, India suddenly went from being a seller’s to a buyer’s market—an emerging one for investors and a plentiful one for consumers. Wooed by brands both Indian and foreign, we got spoilt for choice.

Just how badly was revealed in 2021 by the jolt of our second wave of covid, when money proved worthless in scrambles for must-gets to save lives. Sure, hospitals got exhausted even in well-off market economies, but persistent vaccine inadequacy since then has left us choiceless in a manner that’s aberrative for a market economy. While the rich can fly abroad for mRNA booster jabs, most Indians just can’t afford to. Vax deprivation could’ve been averted. But then, the right to choose is a liberal value, not a statist one.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout