When we chose to orient our economy decisively towards the market three decades ago, a boom in choice was the face of it for consumers accustomed to scarcities of monopoly products under dirigiste policies. State domination of resource allocation, we found, could not satisfy our needs even partly as well as the free interaction of demand and supply. With barriers that had long kept profit-minded private enterprises from launching responses to what we wanted to buy, India suddenly went from being a seller's to a buyer's market—an emerging one for investors and a plentiful one for consumers. Wooed by brands both Indian and foreign, we got spoilt for choice.

Just how badly was revealed in 2021 by the jolt of our second wave of covid, when money proved worthless in scrambles for must-gets to save lives. Sure, hospitals got exhausted even in well-off market economies, but persistent vaccine inadequacy since then has left us choiceless in a manner that's aberrative for a market economy. While the rich can fly abroad for mRNA booster jabs, most Indians just can't afford to. Vax deprivation could've been averted. But then, the right to choose is a liberal value, not a statist one.

