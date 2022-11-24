Social network empires are going the way of the Roman empire

Is it the end of the Social Network Empire? Twitter is in disarray, with advertisers fleeing the network and users constantly refreshing their feeds to check if it still exists. The famous lettuce who won against Liz Truss has been put on show again, this time against the blue Twitter bird. Facebook, and its mother company, seems to be inching towards terminal decline – stock down 70%, user growth stagnant, and the youngsters, on whom the networks feed on, deserting the platform. The Empires seem to be floundering. “The story of its ruin is simple and obvious", wrote Edward Gibbon writing of another empire, “and, instead of inquiring why the Roman empire was destroyed, we should rather be surprised that it had subsisted so long." Gibbon wrote a six-volume treatise on the decline and fall of the Roman Empire, but what his insights on its decay can well be applied to the Social Network empires of Twitter and Facebook. “After a diligent inquiry", he wrote, “I can discern four principal causes of the ruin of Rome: I. The injuries of time and nature. II. The hostile attacks of the Barbarians and Christians. III. The use and abuse of the materials. And IV. The domestic quarrels of the Romans." These four, I believe, can well be applied to the decline of the social network twins.