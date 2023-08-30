Populist policies can be myopic and also very hard to challenge

Since the liberal orthodoxy has been discredited in the eyes of the public, many such policies that were anathema to it have now re-emerged. But, equally important, the appeal of populist policies, however unsound or unsuccessful in the past, is that they seem obviously true and are easy to communicate. As the American essayist H.L. Menken famously quipped, “For every complex problem, there is an answer that is clear, simple and wrong." After all, who cannot see that import tariffs will protect at least some domestic jobs? Though the jobs saved by new steel tariffs will raise the cost of manufacturing cars domestically, leading to potential job losses in that industry, this point requires an additional step of reasoning that is harder to communicate.