The rise of C-sections reflects a booming birth business
A rising trend of surgical intervention in childbirth calls for action that Indian states must take
Contrary to popular belief, the term ‘Caesarean section’ is not directly named after Julius Caesar, although he is thought to have been born through this procedure. The modern use of the technique would likely astound the Roman general. C-sections are performed for various reasons, often categorized as medically advised, elective and recommended (possibly with a profit motive). The first kind are crucial for the safety of both the mother and baby, such as when vaginal delivery poses risks of foetal distress and/or maternal health complications. Elective C-sections are those chosen by the mother for reasons that are not strictly medical, such as personal comfort or scheduling considerations.