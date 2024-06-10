The rise of local AI should democratize this technology
Summary
- Hyper-local and network-free models are on their way that will deliver AI advantages to millions.
Groundbreaking announcements on Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) have been making news. For instance, Google and OpenAI introduced new GenAI-powered assistants that can engage in real-time conversations, even adapting when interrupted, mirroring human interaction. These assistants don’t just converse; they can also analyse your surroundings through a live video feed and translate conversations on the spot.