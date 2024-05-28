The rise of quick commerce has left us with a bagful of questions
Summary
- Zomato is riding high on Blinkit. Flipkart wants in. We should study the impact of quick delivery apps and their success on the Indian retail sector’s evolution as well as broader economy.
The stock price of Zomato has rallied big time in the last one year. As of Friday, 24 May, it had gone up 184% since 24 May 2023, though it must be said that the closing price as of Friday was more than 9% lower than its all-time high of ₹201.4 on 10 May.