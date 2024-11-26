Opinion
The rise of Trump presents us with a paradox of higher education
Summary
- An Ivy League led elite losing touch with concerns of the less educated is one reason for Trump’s win. Higher education seems to have deepened divisions in the US. This holds lessons for India too.
This is the time of year when India’s best and brightest get busy applying for admission to America’s elite higher education institutions. For many in India, getting admission in an Ivy League institution has long been a benchmark of success.
