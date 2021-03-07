The rising trend of women in the field of philanthropy

What’s even more noteworthy is that most of these women also figure on Hurun India’s Philanthropy List, both in their individual capacity and through joint donations from their family concerns. Topping the list is Roshni Nadar, who helped grow the family business, HCL Technologies, but is also passionate about the family’s two educational foundations, the Shiv Nadar Foundation and Vidyagyan. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon has set up and manages her own Biocon Foundation for cancer prevention and treatment. Rajashree Birla, mother of Kumarmangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, set up and is the driving force behind the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives & Rural Development; she also oversees two family foundations. Then, Sudha Murthy runs the Infosys Foundation, while Rohini Nilekani, wife of another founder of Infosys, has used her personal wealth to set up and manage the Arghyam Foundation for water conservation and management, and the Akshara Foundation. Nandini Piramal, Tanya Dubash and Nisaba Godrej are deeply involved in their family businesses, but are equally involved in philanthropy. Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, the company’s philanthropic arm, while the Edelgive Foundation of the Edelgive group is run by Vidya Shah.