The risks of endless quantitative easing by weighty central banks

While government debt has soared, government interest payments remain low, and have even shrunk as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) in some countries over the last two decades. As such, many economists are not worried that government debt in advanced economies is approaching its post-World War II high. But what if interest rates start moving up as inflation takes hold? If government debt is around 125% of GDP, every percentage-point increase in interest rates translates into a 1.25 percentage-point increase in the annual fiscal deficit as a share of GDP. That is nothing to shrug at. With interest rates rising by a few percentage points over the course of a business cycle, government debt can quickly become stressful.