The road to India's $5 trillion economy

The PPP model can be an effective and sustainable option to strengthen the nation’s infrastructure. A leading country in terms of PPPs, India ranks 70 out of 140 countries for infrastructure quality in the Global Competitiveness Index. Over the last few years, the government has rolled out several PPP programs for the delivery of timebound, high-priority public utilities and infrastructure. Going forward, the private sector needs to expand its focus to include underserved sectors such as water, waste, and power distribution. To increase the number of infrastructure projects and tap the massive investment needs, the involvement of municipalities will be critical for India.