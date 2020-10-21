The role of cognitive dissonance in our echo chambers

We need to surround ourselves with people who are different from us. Organizations should create teams that comprise people with diverse levels of experience and backgrounds. It is always good to be a part of groups like college alumni associations or social-media chats that have people of varying ages and specializations. When we live among people who are very different from us, as Arthur C. Brooks mentions in his book, never try to insult someone into agreement. The more you insult a person’s ideas, the harder it gets to change those ideas. We should never assume the motives of others. Many a time, we tend to dismiss another’s idea not because it is bad, but because we assume an ulterior motive of him or her in coming up with it. We should have intelligent debates over ideas, but should not attribute dark unverified motives to these.