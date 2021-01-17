The role of family aspirations in women leaving the labour force

What these explanations do not, however, point out is that investment of educated mothers’ time and labour in children’s success in market-linked education is oriented to “family mobility" strategies. Together with shaping the family size and sex composition (fewer children and more boys), educated women’s “concerted cultivation" (a phrase coined by sociologist Annette Lareau) of children for a competitive world is a mobility strategy that demands that women expend their efforts at home. Behrman et al showed that post the Green Revolution, more educated women’s children studied for longer hours. Similarly, India’s 2019 Time Use Survey finds that women spend nearly twice the amount of time in childcare and instruction activities than males. In a forthcoming paper, I show that many graduate and post-graduate women stay home to concentrate on preparing their children for competitive exams and professional courses. Many mothers routinely accompany their children to Kota or other hubs of coaching centres, and many working women in government service take the so-called two-year “childcare leave" during children’s class 10 and 12 exams. Thus, it is the social goal of family mobility that seems to be the driving factor for educated married women staying out of the labour force.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}