The role of genes in our covid vulnerability could be of help4 min read 24 Jul 2023, 09:34 PM IST
Better vaccines can spring from research on variations in illness
Even as covid has faded into the background for most, our curiosity of the virus’s idiosyncrasies hasn’t waned. Why does one member of a household suffer a hacking cough but another not even a sniffle? Why does long covid afflict only some? A cluster of studies suggests some of the answers lie in our genes. Learnings like this could help develop better vaccines.
