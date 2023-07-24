The role of genes in our covid vulnerability could be of help

A team led by University of California at San Francisco’s Jill Hollenbach found a clever way of getting around that problem by tapping people who had already given their DNA: bone marrow donors. The team recruited nearly 30,000 such volunteers to get an app and answer questions on it if and when they tested positive for covid. Although they’ve been collecting data from them for years, this study was limited to the time before people were vaccinated so the results could be cleanly interpreted. The aim was to spot differences in a group of genes called HLA (short for human leukocyte antigen) that carry recipes for proteins that help our immune cells distinguish between our own biological detritus and unwelcome invaders. The proteins show little pieces of viruses to our T-cells, which take this as an invitation to attack. Because human T-cells have a long memory, they swoop in again fast the next time a similar virus invades. The researchers found that people who carried one copy of a version of a gene called HLA-B*15:01 were more than twice as likely to remain asymptomatic after being infected with covid. And people who inherited two copies of the gene (one from each parent) were eight times more likely to never suffer symptoms.

