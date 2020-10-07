The role of innovative finance in our education sector

Why is this not the case with colleges? The reason is that there is no return on investment (RoI) in providing university education of high quality. Even the best universities globally incur up to $1.50 in expenses for every $1 they collect as student fees. This large deficit is often made up by contributions from their large endowments, or through philanthropic contributions from alumni and well-wishers. Beyond these operational deficits, universities also need to find ways to fund capital expenditure to build and maintain large campuses. As a result, we need private philanthropy or government spending to bridge the gap.