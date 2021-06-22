The role of multilateral lenders in minimizing climate change

As Asia and the Pacific confronts and recovers from the covid pandemic, we must continue our pursuit of sustainable development and take action on climate change, the existential challenge of our time. Our region must take its place at the front lines of this effort. The region, which now accounts for 36% of the global GDP, has made great progress in economic development and poverty reduction. But it is also responsible for around 80% of the world’s coal consumption, and up to 60% of CO2 emissions. Many countries have experienced the devastating consequences of climate change: floods, droughts, heat waves and storms.