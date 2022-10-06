The role rupee trade can play in external front stability

But given that such valuation changes are beyond the control of any country, the concept of trade in local currency (i.e. rupees) becomes important. This is an idea whose time may have come, as countries have been exposed to a series of external forces that are not always economic. There is a need to have a strong forex arsenal for sure. When our balance-of-payments weakens, there will be a tendency for an outflow of reserves to maintain equilibrium. The currency will fall, which could hasten if RBI does not sell dollars to steady the rupee. One solution is to reduce outflows. Hence, allowing trade in rupees is a compelling option. The issue here is that for rupee trade to work, it has to be acceptable to counter parties. An oil company in Russia, say, will not have much use for rupees received unless it is converted to roubles by the government. The system that India has recently notified asks receivers to get their banks to maintain Vostro accounts for transactions, but their balances have to be invested in government bonds, which is not attractive for manufacturers that would prefer cash to financial investments.