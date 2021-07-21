The role that industry could play in India’s Indo-Pacific outreach

India’s Indo-Pacific strategy was articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in 2018 under the ‘SAGAR’ concept of Security and Growth for All in the Region. This was further developed by him at the East Asia Summit of November 2019, where seven pillars of the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative were enunciated. With Asean as the centre, India’s vision for the Indo-Pacific stretches from the western shores of the Americas to the eastern coastline of the African continent for common progress and prosperity. To take forward its call for a free, open, inclusive and connected region, New Delhi has joined and created new partnerships, such as the Quad, Supply Chain Resilience Initiative and various plurilateral configurations.

