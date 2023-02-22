The rule of law means little without social sanction. That it must apply equally to all is an axiom of justice. Yet, no matter how legibly a human society encodes this grand pact for everyone to rub along and prosper in peace, it evidently remains woefully exposed to excesses of religious extremism. This is not a trivial risk. Not when the basics of justice get warped in broad daylight, so to speak. Over in Iran, an approved fatwa-flogger is reported to have offered Salman Rushdie’s attacker a brazen land reward for last year’s knifing in the US that left the author short of an eye, cast by fanatics as payback for a work of fiction that offended them. Shocking as that news is, back home we must confront the possibility of a wide web of complicity in Haryana’s Bhiwani burnings of mid-February which left two alleged cattle smugglers charred in a vehicle and a tell-tale trail of cow vigilantism in its wake. Both cases should make our skin crawl, not just for their grisly aspects, but for where this mockery of the law’s supremacy by bigots could potentially lead us.

According to the family of the two Indian victims of a likely lynching over suspicions of a covert beef trade outlawed in Haryana, cousins Nasir and Junaid had left their Rajasthan home to visit relatives, but then went missing. By what their kin gathered, as reported, the duo got waylaid by a mob in a state-border area and beaten so badly that they were turned away by cops in Haryana’s Nuh district, only to be found dead at some distance in Bhiwani the next day. A police probe is underway, but law-enforcers under BJP rule in this state have been at odds with Rajasthan’s, under Congress control. That a cover-up could tempt the former arose as a worry once the latter’s report named Monu Manesar and four associates as suspects. As the chief of a vigilante squad for cow-security, Manesar has not just thousands of fans on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, but also patently potent political links, while three of the other four names are reportedly police informers on record. Media coverage has revealed a cosy network of state and non-state actors devoted to cow security, its resolve only boosted perhaps by crowd support mobilized for Manesar in the NCR’s suburban out-sprawl, where he operates. Although ferrying cows sans permit is illegal in Haryana, that nobody can summarily be killed on allegations of it, alas, seems lost on too many.

Wherever guilt lies, innocence must always be presumed until proven otherwise, and while justice may need to be hard fought in Bhiwani’s case of immolation, it must be resolved without hindrance to reassure the country of adherence to constitutional values. The propensity of our legislative processes to drop the principle of presumed innocence for crimes deemed deeply abhorrent, like acts of terror, however, has perversely given popular perceptions excessive sway over outcomes. As the context of legality takes on contours shaped by beliefs drawn from India’s majority faith, most visibly so in our vast informal dairy sector, a minority group that does not share the same religious outlook finds itself unevenly vulnerable to charges. Should rage over accusations appear to have the tacit approval of onlookers (or society at large), the chances of grim vigilante action tend to go up, lulled as people can get by a sense of impunity. All said, for the rule of law to assert itself, as it must, no one should take it as bendable under any form of pressure, fanatical forces least of all. We must never let it fall prey to extremism.