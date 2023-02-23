The rule of law must not fall prey to extremism
The rule of law means little without social sanction
The rule of law means little without social sanction. That it must apply equally to all is an axiom of justice. Yet, no matter how legibly a human society encodes this grand pact for everyone to rub along and prosper in peace, it evidently remains woefully exposed to excesses of religious extremism. This is not a trivial risk. Not when the basics of justice get warped in broad daylight, so to speak. Over in Iran, an approved fatwa-flogger is reported to have offered Salman Rushdie’s attacker a brazen land reward for last year’s knifing in the US that left the author short of an eye, cast by fanatics as payback for a work of fiction that offended them. Shocking as that news is, back home we must confront the possibility of a wide web of complicity in Haryana’s Bhiwani burnings of mid-February which left two alleged cattle smugglers charred in a vehicle and a tell-tale trail of cow vigilantism in its wake. Both cases should make our skin crawl, not just for their grisly aspects, but for where this mockery of the law’s supremacy by bigots could potentially lead us.
