The rule of law must not fall prey to extremism

According to the family of the two Indian victims of a likely lynching over suspicions of a covert beef trade outlawed in Haryana, cousins Nasir and Junaid had left their Rajasthan home to visit relatives, but then went missing. By what their kin gathered, as reported, the duo got waylaid by a mob in a state-border area and beaten so badly that they were turned away by cops in Haryana’s Nuh district, only to be found dead at some distance in Bhiwani the next day. A police probe is underway, but law-enforcers under BJP rule in this state have been at odds with Rajasthan’s, under Congress control. That a cover-up could tempt the former arose as a worry once the latter’s report named Monu Manesar and four associates as suspects. As the chief of a vigilante squad for cow-security, Manesar has not just thousands of fans on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, but also patently potent political links, while three of the other four names are reportedly police informers on record. Media coverage has revealed a cosy network of state and non-state actors devoted to cow security, its resolve only boosted perhaps by crowd support mobilized for Manesar in the NCR’s suburban out-sprawl, where he operates. Although ferrying cows sans permit is illegal in Haryana, that nobody can summarily be killed on allegations of it, alas, seems lost on too many.