The rural battleground and our need for a ‘long covid’ database

As of now, India is looking at a pandemic which demands a model that also involves behavioural change to suppress its spread. Government authorities should ideally maintain clear communication with the public, enabling people to see on what grounds decisions are being taken at the highest levels. There is an opportunity to change course before super-spreaders like weddings and crowded gatherings nullify containment efforts. Beyond doctors and health workers, this needs the participation of all citizens. Among fundamental duties, the Indian Constitution speaks of a need to develop a scientific temper. How we contribute to arresting the progression of this pandemic at our individual level is a litmus test of our education and awareness as a society. A scientific temper must be developed, and its application in combating covid is a good place to start.