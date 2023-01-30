The Russian invasion and the demise of the post-cold war dream4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 03:53 PM IST
- The end of the cold war was supposed to represent the victory of the democratic ideal and to have ushered in an era of peace with a focus on economic growth and cooperation rather than on competitive politics
Germany has just agreed to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine to support that country’s efforts against invasion by Russia. While it has previously sent other military equipment and resources, its extreme reluctance, this time around indicates an awareness that sending in the tanks might be a point of no return. What this, in turn, suggests is that there are limits to Western unity and commitment to democratic values. Neither is so strong as to override practical national interests.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×