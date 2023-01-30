The Russian invasion and the demise of the post-cold war dream

It is also not difficult to see the effects of these attitudes in how these countries have treated their minorities, for example, or in the willingness to intervene in conflict zones as they have done in Syria. Indeed, Turkey and Iran have even stepped up their game by offering military support to different sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict – which represents not just an undermining of orientalist tropes but also potentially the beginning of a reversal of traditional post-World War II power dynamics in the region.

