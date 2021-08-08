This is an unbelievable victory, a jubilant Gopal Subramanium reportedly whispered to his team of lawyers as soon as India’s Supreme Court (SC) pronounced its much-awaited judgement in the Amazon-Future Retail case, unaware that his microphone was still on. The judgement, like others penned by Justice R.F. Nariman, is detailed and minutely traverses the statutory provisions to reach a reasoned decision.

The SC answered two questions. First, whether an award by an emergency arbitrator under Singapore International Arbitration Centre Rules (SIAC Rules) could be valid for consideration under the Indian Arbitration Act, and two, whether a court order enforcing such an award is appealable. We deal with second one first. The court, after deliberating on a plethora of relevant legal provisions and judicial precedents, held that while the interim award itself was subject to review by an appellate court, a single-judge decision of the Delhi high court (HC) on its enforcement was not.

To reflect upon the SC’s response to the first question, let’s recount the concatenation of events leading to the appeal in India’s top court. Pursuant to some agreements, Amazon invested some ₹1,431 crore in Kishore Biyani’s Future group, with a clear understanding that Future Retail’s assets could not be transferred without Amazon’s consent, to be exercised indirectly through its shareholding and resultant governance participation in Future Coupons, a shareholder in Future Retail. Future Retail was also prohibited from encumbering or transferring its retail assets to specified “restricted persons", Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance group being among them. Only a few months after this investment, Future group did a transaction with Ambani’s Reliance Retail involving a transfer of all of Future Retail’s assets to it by way of its amalgamation with the former. This rattled Amazon, constraining it to commence arbitration proceedings under mutually-agreed SIAC Rules. Amazon sought interim relief, demanding an injunction against the Biyani-Ambani transaction, which the emergency arbitrator granted and ordered that status quo be maintained. The proceedings were under the SIAC Rules. The Future group brushed aside the award, labelling it a nullity, and continued to pursue the transaction, approaching regulatory authorities for the requisite permissions. It did not challenge the arbitration award by way of an appeal, though it asked the Delhi HC for an interdiction of the Amazon-initiated arbitration proceedings and restraining Amazon from indulging in “tortuous interference" in its civil rights by influencing regulatory authorities by sharing the emergency arbitrator’s award. The Delhi HC refused to grant relief to the Future group.

Concomitantly, Amazon requested the Delhi HC for enforcement of the Singapore arbitration award. The single judge, in a detailed judgement, accepted the emergency arbitrator’s award as a valid interim award under the Indian Arbitration Act, ordered its enforcement, issued a show-cause notice to the Future group for deliberately flouting the award’s injunctions and imposed a fine on it. This judgement was stayed by a division bench of the Delhi HC upon an appeal by Future. Amazon then knocked at the SC’s door against it.

The key takeaways from the SC’s response to the first question are as follows. First, the doctrine of party autonomy is the grundnorm and guiding principle of all arbitrations. Parties to a contract have complete freedom to choose the forum and rules of arbitration. A necessary corollary of this is that once contracting parties choose certain forums and rules, upon receiving an adverse award from any such forum, a party cannot wriggle out of its solemn commitment made voluntarily and with eyes wide open. It cannot part-choose an institution’s jurisdiction. Two, though the institution of an emergency arbitrator is not specifically provided for in the Indian Arbitration Act, its provisions are broad enough to recognize the former’s award as interim relief. In fact, the SC recognized the utility of an emergency arbitrator’s award in decongesting an already burdened court system by imparting urgent and expeditious relief to those deserving. Third, even if a judicial/ quasi-judicial order is eventually found contrary to law and is set aside by a superior forum, in its interim subsistence, it must be obeyed.

This SC judgement is the latest in a series of judicial pronouncements that have lent much-needed support to party autonomy and also the virtues of contractual integrity and certainty. The judiciary is also more accepting of international and foreign arbitration awards now. In April this year, in PASL Wind Solutions Pvt Ltd vs. GE Power Conversion India Pvt Ltd, the SC found it kosher for two India-incorporated companies to agree upon a foreign seat of arbitration. In 2017, the Delhi HC allowed the enforcement of a London Court of International Arbitration award obtained by Japanese giant NTT Docomo against the then Cyrus Mistry-managed Tata Sons and thwarted the latter’s attempts to hide behind alleged violations of India’s foreign-direct-investment policy and walk away from its agreed obligations to pay Docomo damages under their shareholder agreement. The Delhi HC in early 2018 ordered the enforcement of a foreign arbitration award favouring another Japanese company, Daiichi Sankyo, against Ranbaxy’s promoters, wherein the latter were held to have misrepresented to Daiichi some details on US Food and Drug Administration investigations to induce it to acquire shares in Ranbaxy; the Indian company’s promoters were ordered to pay hefty damages, interests and other costs. The SC summarily dismissed the special leave petitions filed against that Delhi HC order.

These judgements by the Supreme Court and high courts will inspire confidence among international investors, as contractual enforcement has been a major cause of discontent among them and has been the Achilles Heel of India’s claim of having improved the ease of doing business.

Jagvir Singh is founding partner, Jupiter Law Partners

