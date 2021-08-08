The SC’s Amazon ruling upholds the doctrine of party autonomy

To reflect upon the SC’s response to the first question, let’s recount the concatenation of events leading to the appeal in India’s top court. Pursuant to some agreements, Amazon invested some ₹1,431 crore in Kishore Biyani’s Future group, with a clear understanding that Future Retail’s assets could not be transferred without Amazon’s consent, to be exercised indirectly through its shareholding and resultant governance participation in Future Coupons, a shareholder in Future Retail. Future Retail was also prohibited from encumbering or transferring its retail assets to specified “restricted persons", Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance group being among them. Only a few months after this investment, Future group did a transaction with Ambani’s Reliance Retail involving a transfer of all of Future Retail’s assets to it by way of its amalgamation with the former. This rattled Amazon, constraining it to commence arbitration proceedings under mutually-agreed SIAC Rules. Amazon sought interim relief, demanding an injunction against the Biyani-Ambani transaction, which the emergency arbitrator granted and ordered that status quo be maintained. The proceedings were under the SIAC Rules. The Future group brushed aside the award, labelling it a nullity, and continued to pursue the transaction, approaching regulatory authorities for the requisite permissions. It did not challenge the arbitration award by way of an appeal, though it asked the Delhi HC for an interdiction of the Amazon-initiated arbitration proceedings and restraining Amazon from indulging in “tortuous interference" in its civil rights by influencing regulatory authorities by sharing the emergency arbitrator’s award. The Delhi HC refused to grant relief to the Future group.