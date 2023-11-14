The SC’s ruling on personal debt guarantees will help unlock dead capital
India's insolvency law cleared a significant hurdle last week and is a stronger tool for bankruptcy resolution as a result. Vast sums of unproductive capital need to be unlocked.
The adoption of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2016 was one of the most important economic reforms of the past 10 years. The passage of this landmark law paved the way for a systematic and time-bound resolution of bank-ruptcies and the transfer of assets to new owners. Failed businesses with bad debts represent locked capital that is dead. Either the business needs to be revived by new owners or operators, or its assets need to be liquidated and some capital value has to be salvaged. Otherwise, the landscape would be littered with dead capital in limbo—neither revived nor liquidated.