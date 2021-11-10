The scarcely understood role of humans within complex systems

The second category of systems is ‘complex adaptive systems’. Engineers can design systems on clean sheets of paper. They can predict what the system they design will do because they can control its starting conditions. Moreover, their models are bounded; they are limited to the machine they are designing. On the other hand, processes of biological and ecological evolution don’t begin with clean sheets of paper. They are ‘path dependent’: what was there before determines what follows. Farmers must understand the potential of their land and its surroundings to improve its productivity sustainably. Moreover, natural systems are not bound tightly: what is around any subsystem affects what is in it. Plants and pests in neighbouring farms affect the conditions of a farm. The weather is an even more open system, with weather in close-by areas dynamically affecting the weather in our area. Also, what the weather will become in a few hours depends on what the weather is right now. To an engineer, the weather and climate are dynamically adaptive (and potentially chaotic) systems.