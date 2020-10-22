The Schrodingër’s Cat approach to Google’s 30% cut

So, when Google recently announced that it would soon start forcing every app on its Play Store to exclusively use its billing system, it caused quite a stir. It means Google will take a 30% cut on almost every transaction done through Android apps. While Apple has been doing this for years, this particular revised policy announcement caused an expected amount of noise in India on the eve of the Indian Premier League 2020, when Paytm’s Android app was taken down from Google Play Store for policy violations. While it was quickly restored after changes were made to the app, it brought into focus Google’s policy framework that goes beyond India’s legal requirements. Many of the country’s digital entrepreneurs came out against Google’s “heavy handed" action. Calls to create an alternative app store grew louder. Globally, Android’s market share will hit 87% by 2022 and app developers might have just woken up to the menace of monopolies.