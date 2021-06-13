We have been told, time and again, that vaccines are our principal weapon against Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid and has defied much conventional wisdom. Not only is India’s vaccination policy of huge importance, shifts demanded by science are only to be expected. It should, however, be kept clear what scientific inputs are used in its formulation and how much can be put down to factors like our vax shortage. Soon after the Centre revamped its approach to the goal of universal coverage at the earliest, news came that a group of public health experts had warned against “mass, indiscriminate and incomplete vaccination", for this could “trigger the emergence of mutant strains". In a report submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6 June, health mavens from our premier institute of medicine, national task force on the pandemic, Indian Association of Epidemiologists, Indian Public Health Association and other entities asked for those who had covid not to be vaccinated till its benefits had been checked, and also advocated a re-restriction of vax eligibility to older folks and other such vulnerable groups. “Given the rapid transmission of infection," said the report, “...it is unlikely that mass vaccination of all adults will catch up with the pace of natural infection among our young population."

It is true that viruses mutate naturally and evolve all the time to increase their chances of survival. Newer variants, like Delta, spread faster and are relatively vax-resistant, a trend that set off speculation over whether slow vaccination could give these lineages a chance to outwit our jabs by evolving out of their reach. Little is known of how varieties of strains and antibodies interact within our bodies. Such gaps in knowledge must be filled by research. If expert studies have revealed new risks of mass vaccination, we would be all ears. However, unless a valid reason emerges for caution, we should aim to maximize vaccine coverage. Jabs have proven worthy. They create an immune response that tends to keep severe covid at bay, a pattern observed across large numbers, and are thus life-savers in that sense. Their efficacy on Delta is lower than on older strains, but they are still our best defence against future waves.

Jabs-for-all is also our best shot at achieving the normalcy we need to get our economy whirring. The US may be unmasking too early, but at least seems to have turned its syringe into a handle on the pandemic, with over half its people fully injected. The US, which has opened up jabs even for kids, urges the covid recovered also to get shots, though anyone treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma is advised to wait 90 days. India’s hold-off is three months for all covid survivors, and, despite a lack of clarity on how long their immunity lasts, experts now want them jabbed only once proven that vaccines are beneficial after natural infection. As seen in the Centre’s decision to stretch Covishield’s dose gap to 84 days, a delay that Delta exposure has since called into question, policy moves are often made under vax inadequacy as the chief constraint, even if promoted on a health plank. Last week’s expert proposal to conserve doses for the more covid-prone is openly guided by a supply worry. But our vax crunch is set to ease, we’re told, and we must not let the science of policy get blurry. If a catch-all campaign is risky on the variant front, we need to know how so.

