The science of our vax policy should be clear

Jabs-for-all is also our best shot at achieving the normalcy we need to get our economy whirring. The US may be unmasking too early, but at least seems to have turned its syringe into a handle on the pandemic, with over half its people fully injected. The US, which has opened up jabs even for kids, urges the covid recovered also to get shots, though anyone treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma is advised to wait 90 days. India’s hold-off is three months for all covid survivors, and, despite a lack of clarity on how long their immunity lasts, experts now want them jabbed only once proven that vaccines are beneficial after natural infection. As seen in the Centre’s decision to stretch Covishield’s dose gap to 84 days, a delay that Delta exposure has since called into question, policy moves are often made under vax inadequacy as the chief constraint, even if promoted on a health plank. Last week’s expert proposal to conserve doses for the more covid-prone is openly guided by a supply worry. But our vax crunch is set to ease, we’re told, and we must not let the science of policy get blurry. If a catch-all campaign is risky on the variant front, we need to know how so.