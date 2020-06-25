Opinion | The secret code India and China share

In India, too, we believe in doing business or rather trust those more with whom we have built a relationship or those that are part of our friends and family network. This working amongst and predominantly with a circle of trusted people rather than the western concept of signing a contract and sticking to it, originates from us being agricultural societies. Living together in large families, gave both Indians and Chinese a huge network of different people with varied skill sets all of whom could be relied on to help each other.