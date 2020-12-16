The sell-off challenge we can’t afford to fail

Admittedly, the going has not been easy and may not get much easier, given the complexity of the exercise. Would-be buyers have not surged forth. In the case of BPCL, for instance, neither global oil majors like Saudi Aramco and the UK’s BP, nor India’s own Reliance Industries expressed interest when the government invited preliminary enquiries for its 53% stake valued at about ₹ 45,000 crore. But at least we have the London-based Vedanta Resources Plc in the fray for BPCL. As for Air India’s privatization, successive sweeteners of the deal on offer have finally worked to attract some interest. Apart from its original owner, the Tata Group, a foreign financial firm is reported to have thrown its hat in the ring along with a group of the airline’s employees. Going by the contours of other domestic deals in the air, however, the Centre may not be able to count on all-cash-upfront offers by private entities. Its best bet then to raise big money in an instant would be LIC’s IPO. Analysts reckon that parting with just a tenth of this insurer’s equity could fetch as much as ₹1 trillion. An internal complication had arisen over LIC’s legal mandate as an organization and what dividend payouts would mean for the sharing of its ‘surplus’ with policyholders, but the Centre should have resolved this issue by now. Last month, the Securities and Exchange Board of India released a consultation paper on easing minimum-float rules for large issuers. If a tweak is made, it would grant LIC flexibility to optimize its issue size. Even if not, our booming bourses seem bullish enough to absorb many more shares.