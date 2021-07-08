The sentiment boost that India’s economy is in need of

So far, the Centre has devolved ₹392 billion each in April and May to state governments. If this monthly amount is retained in June-February, the release of ₹2.4 trillion of tax devolution could get back-ended to March 2022 (presuming that the devolution amount for 2021-22 is not revised below the budgeted level). This would be inefficient from a cash-flow perspective for states. If the monthly devolution is upped, it may embolden states to accelerate capital expenditure; this would be growth-supportive.