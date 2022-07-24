The shadow on startups of capital cost shudders

As the math gets redone, startup valuations have been shaken, public issues put off and austerity adopted. Unicorn status or otherwise, business plans that are not rate-rise and slump resistant stand to get exposed as the tide of liquidity turns. Control over cost bloats was only to be expected, but there may also be space for shifts of strategy in some cases. In fields like fintech, notably, value-creation models need not be size-driven. Digital finance, for example, could use the open-proof power of blockchain ledgers to exploit the inefficiency of an old brick-set sector, rules willing, perhaps even profitably so from the word go; our central bank will have to balance its innovation okays with financial stability, as its governor indicated in Friday comments on fintech. But even in other fields of play for startups, paths to profit could draw upon the value of an idea in itself. A business with a sales spiel that’s uniquely attractive enough to keep it viable at any size would not only grow steadily, but always merit venture funding. Whatever the scale of play, the lure of a “better mousetrap" remains as relevant as ever. Need fulfilment is still the basic game.

