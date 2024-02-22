The sham investigation of Unrwa

Some will doubtless insist that the OIOS investigation is only part of a multilayered effort to root out and expose terrorist sympathies within Unrwa. Mr. Guterres, in coordination with Mr. Lazzarini, has also appointed an outside review led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna. Yet the chances her review will be truly “independent" are similarly slim. On Jan. 12 Ms. Colonna tweeted that Mr. Lazzarini had her “full renewed support for your work," which is “more useful than ever." Two other organizations tapped to participate in the review—the Danish Institute for Human Rights and the Norwegian Chr. Michelsen Institute—have published articles by staffers signaling their support for South Africa’s charge at the International Court of Justice that Israel is guilty of genocide.