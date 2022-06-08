The significance of RBI mentioning the word stagflation

There is another significant lens through which to view the current monetary policy statement: given the flux in global economic conditions, it might be prudent to determine RBI’s future actions on the basis of the near quarter projections. For example, the 90-bps increase in benchmark rates in 30 days should probably be viewed against RBI’s Q1FY23 forecasts for consumer price inflation at 7.5% and gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 16.2%. Thereafter, both inflation and GDP growth projections taper off; but, this is a dynamic situation, and warrants closer monitoring and scrutiny. The central bank’s future actions will be based on the emerging situation.

