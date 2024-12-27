Opinion
The silver generation: Use its decades of experience to fill skill shortages afflicting the global economy
Summary
- The vast experience and willingness to work under flexible arrangements make this cohort of 50-and-above professionals an invaluable asset. Matching their availability where they are required can fill skill shortages at a time when policies are turning protectionist and immigration being resisted.
The world is facing a skills shortage in key sectors and leveraging the talents of the silver generation—professionals aged 50 and above—emerges as a valuable yet underutilized way of addressing it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more