The small savings dilemma and why our savers need protection

Let us look at the cost the government would have to incur by leaving things be as they are. Total outstanding savings are around ₹10.4 trillion, with a net increase of around ₹1.15 trillion annually. Not changing the small savings rate this year by, say, 100 basis points, would imply a cost of around ₹1,150 crore, which can be treated as a subsidy and incorporated in the Union budget. In fact, this will add in a marginal way to consumption, as this money is not saved, typically, but actually spent by individuals. Hence, it can serve as a minor contribution to the spending cycle. By absorbing it in the budget, the government can help this class and simultaneously lower its own cost of borrowing by drawing from this fund at, say, 6.3-6.4%, which would have been the cost if the benchmark rate fell to 5.8-5.9%.

