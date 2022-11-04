The small-town writer who outsells JK Rowling and Stephen King

Colleen Hoover is a 40-something mother of three, and a resident of the small town of Sulphur Springs (population 15,000) in Texas. She used to be a social worker with an unremarkable lifestyle. About 10 years ago, she started writing fiction, as a hobby. Since she didn’t own a computer at the time, she borrowed her mother’s computer to type out her stories. She ended up self-publishing her first three novels. She was later picked up by small ‘indy’ imprints and then by bigger publishers.