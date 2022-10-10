The smell test for e-rupee, the RBI’s digital currency

But logically, many are bound to ask if the CBDC or a digital currency ought to be introduced in a country where multiple digital payment options even for small-ticket transactions are on offer — through UPI, the NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, digital wallets and the like. A policy objective of a CBDC is financial inclusion but that should first be addressed by governments by boosting incomes and improving financial literacy. If, as the RBI says, the CBDC should at best be viewed as a complementary option to other payment systems, the success of a digital rupee then should be viewed from the competition which follows and the improved efficiencies in the payment system. However, it is important also to distinguish between the UPI which is just a payment platform and a CBDC which backed by the sovereign.