Opinion
The social isolation crisis: Making friends costs money but it’s all worth it
Summary
- A sense of isolation can have severe consequences for well-being. Worryingly, it’s not just the old but even teenagers who are at risk as they spend much less time in person with friends. The digital world can help forge new connections but it isn’t the same as face-to-face camaraderie.
Loneliness and social isolation are often discussed as afflictions of the aging process. Adult children move away, spouses and friends begin to die, and suddenly older people can find themselves spending an inordinate amount of time alone.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more