The ‘soft landing’ could easily turn hard

I discussed the equity market outlook for 2024 with several fellow advisers to an investment fund a few weeks ago. They were optimistic about the prospects of the U.S. economy achieving a soft landing. Like many Wall Street economists I speak to, they based their view on a conventional analysis of a range of economic factors, from Federal Reserve policy to consumer spending.

I think the outlook is more complicated. There is meaningful economic momentum, but America faces great political, societal and geopolitical uncertainties that could overwhelm the economy and markets. This could create serious difficulties in the short, medium and long terms.

Of many risks in the short term, one is the chance of a government shutdown. While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Mike Johnson have reached a tentative deal on top-line spending, an extreme faction within the lower chamber’s GOP conference could prevent appropriations bills from passing. If there is a shutdown, it could drag on longer than usual because of the remarkable polarization and disorder in Congress, especially the House.

In the medium term, there’s the 2024 election. Donald Trump retains a reasonable chance of winning, and the prospect of his re-election raises worrying uncertainties. He continues to question the validity of the 2020 election and has pledged to use the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation to seek revenge on his perceived enemies. His stated intentions are a threat to democracy, the rule of law and social cohesion, all of which are essential to a functioning economy.

In the longer term, our political system’s growing dysfunction will make it harder to meet key challenges. Washington’s capacity to govern effectively had already begun declining when I served in government in the 1990s, though we were still able to move forward on key issues. Things are far worse today. Congress has managed to pass only a few major measures in recent years—including the Chips Act, the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, all of which I supported, and the Trump tax cuts, which I opposed.

The great preponderance of critical policy challenges remain unmet. These include climate change, an ever-worsening federal debt, the counterproductive immigration regime, an inadequate K-12 education system, and rising income inequality.

If America doesn’t meet these challenges at least reasonably well, economic conditions are likely to deteriorate as extremism, populism, social strife and political dysfunction grow more acute. If Mr. Trump is re-elected, the possibility of productive bipartisan compromise drops significantly.

As Washington is mired in dysfunction, the geopolitical risks to America in the short and long terms grow. Conflict in Gaza, Ukraine, Yemen and elsewhere pose serious economic threats, ranging from energy price shocks to supply-chain disruptions to financial-system contagion. And we must meet consequential ongoing challenges from Russia, China, Iran and elsewhere while managing the risk, hopefully small, of a serious military conflict that engages U.S. troops.

Yet the dominant views about the economic outlook either ignore or underweight all these serious dangers. That itself raises risks—such as the likelihood of overpriced markets and a subsequent correction.

Having said all this, I still believe one should invest in the U.S. for the long term. Over time, our political system is likely to recover sufficient effectiveness to meet our challenges, and in that case we would have the best prospects of any major economy.

But to achieve our long-term potential, policymakers need to address the many challenges America faces. And to act soundly, investors need to take into account the real economic harm of political, societal and geopolitical risks.

It could be the difference between success and duress, both for our economy and investors.

Mr. Rubin, a senior counselor at Centerview Partners, served as U.S. Treasury secretary, 1995-99.