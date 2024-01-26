The ‘soft landing’ could easily turn hard
SummaryDangers and risks include a government shutdown, a Trump victory and wars in Gaza, Ukraine and Yemen.
I discussed the equity market outlook for 2024 with several fellow advisers to an investment fund a few weeks ago. They were optimistic about the prospects of the U.S. economy achieving a soft landing. Like many Wall Street economists I speak to, they based their view on a conventional analysis of a range of economic factors, from Federal Reserve policy to consumer spending.