The son not rising at Kotak Bank doesn’t mean he can’t in future

Having been a strong advocate of the custodian model for Indian corporates to promote the larger interest of stakeholders and having enjoyed a governance premium from investors, especially when other private peers were under the pump, it would not have sat well with his core belief to be seen as the promoter CEO pitching for his son. Looking also at the Indian corporate landscape and the onboarding of the next generation at several of India’s top business houses, this is a welcome move. As is the bank’s approach reflected in the remarks of Manian who Bloomberg quoted as saying that young Jay Kotak would have to work his way up on merit.

