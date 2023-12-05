The spatial spread of economic activities must be mapped for data accuracy
Summary
- Governments at the state level must first acknowledge the crisis in statistical systems and then chalk out reforms to rebuild them.
How well an average person does in life is determined largely by an accident of birth. A child born in rural Tamil Nadu is better nourished and educated, on average, than one born in rural Chhattisgarh. There are stark differences in economic outcomes even within states. Economic opportunities are far more abundant in the Konkan belt of Maharashtra than in Marathwada.