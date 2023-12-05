The spatial spread of economic activities must be mapped for data accuracy

It was only after India’s independence that estimating state income became a priority. Following recommendations of the National Income Committee in the early 1950s, a handful of states began preparing state income estimates. India’s second five-year plan funded the establishment of statistical bureaus in other states, which began generating state income estimates. Since the methods and sources differed across states, the Planning Commission and Finance Commission demanded that the Central Statistical Organization produce comparable SDP estimates. This was meant to be a short-term measure till the state estimates were improved and standardized. In the 1970s, a committee led by national accounting pioneer Moni Mukherjee prepared a template for standardized regional accounts. Some recommendations were acted upon, several others ignored. Each Finance Commission still relies on “comparable" SDP estimates produced by the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation (Mospi).

