The spectacular rise of Elon Musk’s EV company

The price of US-listed Tesla Inc’s shares was pushed into the global spotlight this week by reports of its chief Elon Musk becoming the world’s second-richest man (after Jeff Bezos), thanks mostly to his 21% stake. And the trendline of this California-based electric vehicle (EV) maker’s stock looks surreal. It has vroomed up by 550% so far this year, boosted lately by its inclusion in America’s S&P 500 index scheduled for 21 December and also brighter prospects for EVs once the US resumes its battle against climate change under President-elect Joe Biden. Personal mobility could be in for an epochal shift away from guzzlers of fossil fuels whose exhaust goes against the goal of achieving carbon neutrality, a must to keep our planet liveable. As Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry has already signalled a renewed US urgency on the issue. If governments restrict sales of vehicles powered by combustion engines, as many plan to do over the span of a decade or so, EVs would be the alternative, and Tesla’s cars seem a lap or two ahead of others on this race circuit. Yet, whether this justifies a market capitalization of $500 billion, higher than the combined value of the next three big automobile makers, seems far from obvious.

True, Tesla’s performance has been impressive. Last month, it reported its fifth straight quarter of profits on third-quarter revenues of almost $8.8 billion on the delivery of 139,300 vehicles in those three months. With its high-tech cars attracting rave reviews and almost flying off assembly lines, investors seem to see few obstacles to its growth. Zoom out a bit, though, for a reality check. For one, combustion cars are not about to pass into oblivion anytime soon. For another, globally, the odds of its domination even of EV markets look steep. This is because it has been skimming the upper-end of Western markets without displaying much of an inclination or ability to crank out cars within the reach of most vehicle users around the world. Its cheapest Model 3 sedan sells for $38,000, pricey even by US standards, even as auto players rush to crush costs and produce EVs that could prove to be mass-market winners. The arena is still wide open and car-makers that crack value-conscious markets such as India are likely to hit far larger volumes. The cost game appears to depend on how cheaply the lithium batteries that power EVs can be produced, an edge that Tesla may not be able to claim. In short, while Tesla qualifies as a tech firm in some ways, it is best classified as a high-end car maker.

Like other companies with breakthrough products, might the halo effect of supernormal profit projections have settled on Tesla? While it could yet emerge as the Apple of mobility, it might be an error to project a financial ascent for it that follows tech majors which scaled dizzying heights by reaching out over the internet. Tesla is not a digital play. It has no member-get-member advantage of network effects. Sure, it is not an industrial-era metal basher either, given the “computer" under the hood of its cars. But its returns-to-scale path seems likely to follow that of a classic manufacturer, a curve that dips beyond a point (on account of material and geographical constraints), rather than that of a software success whose returns can rise infinitely—in theory—as operations expand, because its cost of serving every extra consumer over the web would be negligible after its basic business costs are covered.

